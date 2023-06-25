Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBSH. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

CBSH stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.