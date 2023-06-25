Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Covea Finance’s 10th Largest Position

Covea Finance reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,697 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

