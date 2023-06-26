11,932 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 240,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

