1,648 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,186. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

