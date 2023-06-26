750 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $3,864,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.32. 1,152,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,297. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

