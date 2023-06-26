Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.01. The company had a trading volume of 852,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,684. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.18. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

