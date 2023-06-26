Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

