Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.45

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 119449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Get Rating

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

