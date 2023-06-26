Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 299,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,223. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

