Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $67.10. 216,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,974. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

