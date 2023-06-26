Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

