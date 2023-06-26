Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.