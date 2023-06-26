Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

