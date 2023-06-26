All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,654 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.20. 408,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,659. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.