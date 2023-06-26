All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.92. 127,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.