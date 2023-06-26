All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $97.29. 621,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,493. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

