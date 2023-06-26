All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,510,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.