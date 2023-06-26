All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.28. 1,673,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,176,061. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.