Amgen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $579.05 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.50 million and $579.05 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.74997459 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $773.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

