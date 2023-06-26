Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $116.64

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Xylem by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $10,222,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

