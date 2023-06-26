Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $84.86

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

