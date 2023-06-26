Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY):
- 6/14/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/13/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/13/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/13/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/13/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/12/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $32.00.
- 5/2/2023 – Chinook Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $35.00.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $38.44. 1,668,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics
In related news, Director Davis Jerel
sold 295,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website
. In other news, Director Davis Jerel
sold 295,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link
. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
