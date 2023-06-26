Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (LON: AAL):

6/22/2023 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Anglo American had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,520 ($32.04) to GBX 2,430 ($30.90). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($34.33) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,500 ($31.79).

6/5/2023 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($43.23) to GBX 3,200 ($40.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Anglo American had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/2/2023 – Anglo American had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on the stock.

Anglo American Price Performance

AAL stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,275 ($28.93). 3,110,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,427.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,859.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.68, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,699 ($47.03).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($28.95) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,656.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 310 shares of company stock worth $708,731. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.