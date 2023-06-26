Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

