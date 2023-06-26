Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

