Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

