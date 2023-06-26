Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 54,084 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

