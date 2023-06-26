Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 4.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.46. 88,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,845. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.60. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

