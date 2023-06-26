Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $475,897.02 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

