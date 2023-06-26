Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

