Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $136.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

