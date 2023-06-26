Ark Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and $8.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002167 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,870,962 coins and its circulating supply is 173,871,750 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

