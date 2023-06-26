Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 787 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.79. 1,087,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

