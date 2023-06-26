Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 5.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 4,938,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,785,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

