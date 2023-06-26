Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $247,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,425,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.76. 368,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,480. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

