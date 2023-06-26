Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

