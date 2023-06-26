Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.21. 819,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.