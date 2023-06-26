Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 162 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,388. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

