Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 171 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises 3.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.30. 57,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.93. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.69 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.