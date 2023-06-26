Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ashland alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Down 2.1 %

ASH opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. Ashland has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.