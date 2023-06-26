Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

