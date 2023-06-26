Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
