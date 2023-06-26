Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.