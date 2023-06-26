AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 6.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,378,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,856,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
