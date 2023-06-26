AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 6.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Rating) was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,378,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,856,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

