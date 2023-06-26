AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 6.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,378,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,856,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.