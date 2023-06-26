AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 955,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,596. The stock has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.