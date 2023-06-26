Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,030. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

