AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 5.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73. 338,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 610,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,790,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,669,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AvePoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AvePoint by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AvePoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

