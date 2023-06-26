Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

