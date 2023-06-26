Barclays Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $193.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $114.09 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

