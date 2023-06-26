Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.39) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 295 ($3.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 787.80 ($10.08).
