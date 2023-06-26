Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.39) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 295 ($3.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 787.80 ($10.08).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.