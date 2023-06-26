Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $283.64 million and $6.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.46 or 0.06135132 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,094,305 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,494,312 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

