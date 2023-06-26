Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,680 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,780 ($35.57) to GBX 2,680 ($34.29) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.79) to GBX 2,330 ($29.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,685 ($34.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($34.17) to GBX 2,870 ($36.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,661.33 ($34.05).
Bellway Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,954 ($25.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($20.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,315.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.73. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.56, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
