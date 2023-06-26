Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,680 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,780 ($35.57) to GBX 2,680 ($34.29) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BWY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.79) to GBX 2,330 ($29.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,685 ($34.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($34.17) to GBX 2,870 ($36.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,661.33 ($34.05).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,954 ($25.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($20.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,315.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.73. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.56, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellway Cuts Dividend

About Bellway

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.